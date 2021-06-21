FAST holds seat in late Samoan electoral challenge

This means FAST's Magele Sekati Faaui remains as the seat's MP-elect.

The Samoa Observer reports the Chief Justice, Satiu Simativa Perese, delivered the decision dismissing the petition from Gatoloaifaana Amataga Gidlow and the counter suit filed by Magele following the April election.

Magele was accused of six allegations of bribery and treating while Gatoloai was facing five complaints of bribery and treating.

Meanwhile the FAST is seeking a clarification of the way its rival, HRPP, is interpreting the Court of Appeal decision on the 6th woman's seat.

The deputy leader of FAST Laauli Leuatea Schmidt says this should not stop the convening of Parliament.

Laauli says the inclusion of another woman MP in the Legislative Assembly could be months away, with legal challenges to court results and possible by-elections, to be completed.

But HRPP leader Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi has told the Samoa Observer that both parties could agree to withdraw all election petitions and convene with 26 seats each, creating a hung parliament and so forcing a new election.