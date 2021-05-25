F.A.S.T Party MPs convene to take oath of office in absence of constitutional authorities

This was despite the absence of constitutional authorities and members of the Human Rights Protection Party (H.R.P.P) who make up half of the legislative assembly, and after a full daylight crisis at the Malae o Tiafau in Mulinu’u - F.A.S.T party leaders and supporters marched towards the Parliament house to conduct the official swearing in of the 17th Parliament, only to find out it was locked.

The Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, the Council of Deputies Afioga Lemamea Ropati Mualia with the authority to swear in the Legislative Assembly, Clerk of the Legislative Assembly, Tiatia Graeme Tualauelei and the Honourable Chief Justice Satiu Simativa Perese were not at the swearing-in ceremony.

The Head of State on the 20 May in a proclamation declared the official State Opening of the XVIIth Parliament of Samoa to be held on Monday 24 May 2021 at the Maota Fono.

Later on the 22 May, Saturday evening, another proclamation by His Highness ordered to suspend the opening of the 17th Parliament due to reasons he stated he will make known.

The Supreme Court on Sunday, 23 May overturned the Head of State's announcement to suspend the Parliament's scheduled swearing-in and ordered that the sitting on Monday resumes as scheduled.

On Monday 24 May counted as the 45th day authorized after the General Elections for Samoa to form a new Government under the constitution.

After a long wait under the tent by F.A.S.T supporters and leaders, the swearing in pushed forwarded at the arrival of former Attorney General, Taulapapa Brenda Heather-Latu and her husband, Matafeo George Latu who are both partners in their family law firm Latu Lawyers, on Monday evening.

Fiame Naomi Mataafa was the last to take oath and sign in as the newest and seventh Prime Minister for Samoa applauded and welcomed by majority who participated.

Just down the road was the caretaker Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and members of the H.R.P.P whom in a press conference claimed that the movements by the Latu lawyers and F.A.S.T were unlawful.

“I’ve begun to question whether they need a therapist to cure their illnesses but my advice to our country, (is to) remain still (for) our Government is not that of fools,” Tuilaepa said.

“Our Government is led by me, the Cabinet and the HRPP. There is no need to panic as Samoa has been peaceful and moving forward since the last 40 years and will continue to do so.

“What enlightens me the most this evening, is our country now has a clear vision of the kind of people creating (this) F.A.S.T (party).

“They’ve dug their own grave, what a disgrace.”

Tuilaepa continued to name-call his rivals for treason for trying to break into the Parliament House in the morning when it was locked.

A short time after the swearing in of the new Government, the Attorney General’s Office issued a statement with regards to the swearing in stating it was “unconstitutional”.

“Neither, le Afioga i le Ao o le Malo Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, the Head of State of the Independent State of Samoa nor the Council of Deputies Afioga Lemamea Ropati Mualia with the authority to swear in the Legislative Assembly were present. The Honourable Chief Justice Satiu Simativa Perese was also not present. None of these constitutional authorities were present nor undertook any official roles under the Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament,” Attorney General’s Office issued.

“The so-called officials who conducted the unlawful FAST swearing in ceremony are not the relevant authorised officials and therefore have no legal authority to conduct such a ceremony.

“Therefore, the swearing in ceremony by FAST is unlawful and unconstitutional. All persons involved in these unlawful proceedings are subject to civil and criminal prosecution under the law.”

Stay with us for this developing story.

Photo by Talaia Mika