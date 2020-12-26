Father Dies after Tragic Car Crash in Samoa

Police Commissioner Su’a Fuiavailiili Egon Keil has confirmed the father of two never regained consciousness after the accident, and passed away at Motootua Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.

“We are still investigating the tragic traffic collision from yesterday evening; unfortunately, one of the occupants from the smaller vehicle passed away as a result of the traffic collision”, confirmed Samoa’s Police Commissioner.

Su’a says no arrest has been made, “as there are still necessary investigative measures that need to be done prior to arriving at a conclusion”.

A Frankie Wholesale truck lost control coming down the hill from Aleisa Road towards the intersection. It crashed into the sedan at the four corners, taking the sedan with it into the cricket field.

The truck ended upside down, travelling at least another 100 meters into the cricket field, before it turned upside down and eventually stopped.

The deceased man is survived by his wife who was traveling in the vehicle with him at the time of the accident, and two young sons.

Police Commissioner Su’a Fuiavailiili Egon Keil has warned the public to be vigilant and looked after one another during the festive season.

“We should all be mindful and watchful over each others’ welfare and safety”.

‘Samoa Police will be increasing roadblocks and traffic enforcement as we approach the year’s end”, he added.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family at this time.