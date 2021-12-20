Fepulea'i Margie Apa said her work with the Counties Manukau community has prepared her well for the role.

"Working with you [Counties Manukau] over the last 14 years and more proudly the last three as CEO, through measles, through Whakaari, through Covid on top of our usual pressures serving a high needs community, who are deserving and entitled to so much more," she said according to RNZ.

Margie Apa has about 25 years' experience in the health sector.

She is being acknowledged and celebrated as the first Samoan to become a CEO of a district health board in New Zealand, as the new Chief Executive of Counties Manukau Health in 2018.

According to Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare, she has strong connections to Pacific communities that had been underserved by in the health system.

Health Minister Andrew Little acknowledged that Margie Apa has extensive experience and a wide range of skills that will be essential to creating a health system so people can get the healthcare they need no matter who they are or where they live.

"Addressing inequity needs to be the responsibility of the entire health system, and we need to have these voices represented across all levels and organisations," he said.

Margie Apa is expected to start her chief executive role in the first quarter of 2022.

Photo RNZ Caption: Fepulea'i Margie Apa named Chief Executive of interim Health New Zealand