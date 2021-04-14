Fiame says Samoa diaspora key for FAST

Fiame's party has tentatively won 25 seats in the new parliament, the same as the caretaker Human Rights Protection Party, with one seat held by an independent.

Fiame told RNZ’s Dateline that she anticipates results to be completed this week or early next week.

“So it’s really to await the outcome. Whether there are any changes or not and until we have that official result than we will know how things will progress.”

Fiame also commended the team for FAST party’s meteoric rise.

”For a party that was established only last July I think what we have been able to achieve is quite phenomenal and I must credit the team and the immense support that we have received not only locally but the Samoan diaspora. I mean it’s quite a phenomena. I would like to have a bit of time to see how that happened and why it was happening.”

Photo file Caption: Fiame Naomi Mata'afa