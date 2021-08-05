Fiji’s Opposition Party, SODELPA congratulates Samoa’s new PM

SODELPA party leader, Viliame Gavoka said, “Hon. Mata’afa has served her people well. She is commended as a long serving member of Parliament, became the first female Cabinet Minister, holding various Ministerial portfolios and rose to be Deputy Prime Minister. She is a role model for women, not only in Samoa, but the Pacific, and as a “Matai’, she is a revered Leader of her people. “

SODELPA congratulated the Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa Ua Tasi (FAST) Party for their successful election victory and looks forward to strengthening bilateral relations between Fiji and Samoa.

The party also acknowledged former Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi for his leadership in Samoa and throughout the region spanning more than two decades.

“We again congratulate Prime Minister Mata’afa and the FAST Party and extend our good wishes as they take the helm of leadership in Samoa.”