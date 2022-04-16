Fiji’s premium Indian sweets and snacks company expands market access to Samoa and New Zealand

According to a statement from Investment Fiji it had enabled the company to reach greater heights by providing them with export opportunities to regional and international markets.

Investment Fiji acting chief executive officer Kamal Chetty said they had always been at the forefront of assisting exporters by providing them with information, advice, and services they needed to thrive globally.

“Helping local businesses to expand to other parts of the world is one of our key strategic goals and we are fully committed towards it,” said Mr Chetty.

“From initial considerations to shipment, Investment Fiji plays a key role in discovering opportunities, and industry insights, connecting exporters to the right authorities and buyers, and ensuring that they have access to the latest market information.”

Bhikhabhai Group executive director Viraaj Lad said he was grateful for Investment Fiji’s steadfast efforts in taking the 90-year-old brand overseas.

“Bhikhabhai Group has been doing exceptionally well in the local market since its establishment in the late 1920s.

“We marketed our products via online marketing with Investment Fiji and got approached by a New Zealand distributor. Since September 2021, we have sent two shipments,” said Mr Lad.

He added Investment Fiji provided a great platform to diversify into other markets and help form a strong relationship with other businesses.

“Overall it has been a good journey and we have managed to know customer expectations in other countries.

“Building a strong link of relationships is key to doing business and Investment Fiji has truly delivered that link.

“They have liaised with us on interests from potential importers of our products and got us introduced,” he said.

Bhikhabhai Group has invested more than $5.9 million in the last decade in Fiji was stated to be on the verge of launching some of its new products.

“The Fijian business environment is very conducive to business growth which is why we continue to invest in our people and plant and machinery.

“The tax reforms and consistency in legislation have also given us a lot of confidence,” said Mr Lal.

Bhikhabhai Group employs more than 80 staff members in five different shops across Fiji and specializes in premium Indian sweets and snacks.

The Bhikhabhai Group consist of Bhikhabhai and Company Pte Ltd (Bhikhabhai brand) and Swits-n-Snax (Fiji) Pte Ltd (BBC Bhuja brand).