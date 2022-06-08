Fiji’s Prime Minister receives courtesy call from Samoa’s Prime Minister

Bainimarama welcomed Prime Minister Mataʻafa who is on her first official visit to Fiji, and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to work closely with Samoa in advancing regional solidarity.

He commended the Government of Samoa for the establishment of the new Samoa High Commission in Suva, which was officially opened last evening.

Bainimarama said it signifies the strengthened relations of the two nations, and the unwavering commitment to build stronger partnership for the development of our Pacific region.

The two leaders discussed potential collaboration in mutual priorities, especially in areas of climate change, oceans, economic recovery, trade and investment, and people to people links, among others.

They also shared views on the current global challenges and ways in which the two nations can collaborate to further enhance socioeconomic development in both the nations, and promote greater levels of regional cooperation.

Fiji and Samoa’s partnership in the lead up to the global climate conference COP27, scheduled in November, was also discussed.

In his capacity as the Pacific Islands Forum Chair, Prime Minister Bainimarama provided updates on the upcoming leaders meeting scheduled in July this year, where the Pacific will celebrate the 50-year journey of Pacific regionalism and launch the 2050 Strategy of the Blue Pacific Continent.

In response, Prime Minister Mataʻafa thanked Prime Minister Bainimarama for the kind hospitality, and the opportunity to discuss issues of importance to Fiji and Samoa, and the region.

Photo Fiji Government Caption: Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa (left) with Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama