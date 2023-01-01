Fiji airline investigates alleged stowaway on flight from Samoa

The airline has confirmed that an inquiry has been launched into how the woman boarded the flight from Apia to Nadi without proper documentation and security clearances.

“Fiji Airways is investigating the circumstances around an individual from Samoa entering the Nadi airport transit area allegedly without the required documentation,” an airline representative said.

“At this stage, we are working with the relevant authorities in Fiji and Samoa with regards to the matter.”

Fiji Times reports the airline reiterated that the safety of their passengers was vital.

“The national carrier has robust security and screening procedures for all flights.

“The safety and security of our customers is paramount.”

According to sources, the suspect allegedly bypassed security checks and screening in Apia on Christmas Eve and managed to board a flight headed to Nadi.

The woman was believed to have hid in a toilet during the flight to Fiji.

Upon arrival, the suspect was apprehended by border security and boarded a return flight to Samoa on the same day.

