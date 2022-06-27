Fiji and Samoa Police discuss development of Medico-legal /Death Investigation System and Forensic Science Service

The meetings were facilitated by Fiji Police Pathologist Dr James Kalougivaki where he had the opportunity to meet senior members of the Samoa Police, Prisons & Corrections Services and Justice system in accordance with Fiji’s commitment of ensuring the exchange of shared learnings between Pacific Island law enforcement agencies.

Dr Kalougivaki said he spoke on the development of Medico-legal /Death Investigation System and the Forensic Science Service in Samoa, discussed focused areas related to Covid-19 body management and assisted in the conduct of post mortem examinations of pending Police cases.

Samoa has been without a pathologist for more than 20 years and had engaged the service of New Zealand or Australian pathologists to conduct post mortem when needed.

Fiji’s Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said the Fiji Police is always keen on strengthening cooperation and exchanges with our partners in the Pacific region.

Qiliho said Fiji is committed to working with member Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police countries in enhancing people to people exchange programs in specialized fields.

Photo supplied Fiji Police Force