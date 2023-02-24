Fiji and Samoa to strengthen bilateral relations to newer heights

This was made known by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during a bilateral meeting with his Samoan counterpart, Fiame Naomi Mataʻafa.

The meeting took place at the margins of the Pacific Island Forum Leaders Special Retreat currently held in Nadi.

The two day meeting is focused on the theme, “Reflection, Renewal and Celebration.”

A new milestone achievement in the development of Fiji and Samoa relations was witnessed yesterday through the official signing of the Development Cooperation Agreement (DCA).

At the signing, Prime Minister Rabuka reaffirmed Fiji's continued commitment to pursuing opportunities across identifiable sectors, at the same time, enhancing our relations through our newly-endorsed Development Cooperation Agreement (DCA).

He said he is confident that through our shared experiences, we will be able to seek out new opportunities in identified areas in the DCA and build upon the partnership that underpins our bilateral relationship.

As island nations, Prime Minister Rabuka highlighted that we have much in common from similar development challenges to opportunities.

He remains confident that by working in solidarity the region will be able to address common challenges and build a sustainable future for all in the Pacific.

Prime Minister Mata’afa, during the meeting, congratulated her Fiji counterpart and the People’s Coalition Government for winning the 2022 General Election.

She also thanked Prime Minister Rabuka for his leadership in promoting regional solidarity.

Photo supplied Caption: Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka (left) with Samoa PM Fiame Naomi Mata'afa