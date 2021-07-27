Fiji PM congratulates Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa

In a congratulatory message to his counterpart, Prime Minister Bainimarama said that Samoa stands at the cusp of greatness as Prime Minister Mata'afa ascends to the high office as the first female Prime Minister.

He further stated that Fiji shares in the celebration of this historic occasion in recognition of Prime Minister Mata'afa's exemplary leadership in Samoa and in the region over the last three decades.

Prime Minister Bainimarama said he looks forward to working closely together with Prime Minister Mata'afa on issues of mutual interest with a view to further strengthen bilateral relations at all levels.

In the true spirit of the Blue Pacific, Prime Minister Bainimarama conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Mata'afa in her journey ahead and for the continued success and prosperity of the Independent State of Samoa.

Prime Minister Bainimarama also expressed his appreciation to the outgoing Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi for his commitment and impressive contribution to the region’s development over the years during his leadership.

Photo file Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama