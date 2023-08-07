Fiji Samoa strengthen ties

These are the sentiments of Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Lesikimacuata Korovavala as he received an introductory call from Samoan High Commissioner to Fiji Aliioaiga Elisaia.

Korovavala says the meeting highlights the enduring and multifaceted relationship that Fiji shares with Samoa, based on trust and respect, genuine friendship and bonded by a shared history, cultural and economic relations.

The Samoan High Commissioner says Fiji and Samoa are brothers and sisters with shared people-to-people ties where the Pacific Ocean connects us.

He highlighted the ongoing collaboration includes Samoa’s Ministry of Police currently cooperating with its Fijian counterparts with further consultations to follow in regard to investment prospects in trade and tourism.