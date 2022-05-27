Financial investigation training to strengthen Samoa’s response to money laundering

The course aimed to enhance skills in identifying and investigating financial crimes and to strengthen relationships and cooperation between agencies.

Members from the Financial Intelligence Unit, Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services (SPPCS), the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Customs and Revenue, Audit Office, Transnational Crime Unit (TCU) and the Pacific Transnational Crime Coordination Centre (PTCCC) participated in the four-day program.

Chair of the Pacific Transnational Crime Network, Acting SPPCS Commissioner Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga, outlined that the strengthening relationship between the APG and PTCN was a positive step forward in building the capability and systems to combat the threat.

Australian Federal Police Advisor to the PTCCC Nicole Goodwin said the “2019-2020 PTCN Transnational Crime Assessment identified the need for greater awareness of financial crimes impacting the Blue Pacific. We have made a concerted effort to build the relationship with the APG, which has grown over the past 18 months. The PTCCC has been pleased to be invited by the APG to deliver presentations to money laundering courses conducted virtually across the Pacific and we are thrilled that we could provide the in country support to this course”.

Provided opening remarks to the course A/Commissioner Afamasaga, spoke about the importance of the training to better address financial crime not only affecting Samoa but across the Pacific. He said, “Transnational crime including money laundering is a borderless crime which highlights the importance of interagency and regional cooperation.”

The New Zealand High Commissioner Dr Trevor Matheson commented, “Aotearoa New Zealand is pleased to have funded this valuable and essential initiative. Regional security is a top priority and we are proud to support Samoa’s efforts to counter transnational crime.

