Fireworks expected in Samoa parliamentary session

Samoa's Parliament has resumed in what is expected to be a fiery session with the return of former Cabinet Minister, Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea

Schmidt and recently resigned former Deputy Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa as opposition MPs.

The hastily called session is to introduce amendments to the Electoral Act which had been ordered by the court.

But the unofficial opposition members are expected to raise issues ranging from Laaulialemalietoa's resignation while he was being censured

over a report he gave misleading information to a Parliamentary Select Committee, to a recent attempt from government to stop a school internet

initiative by the Faatuatua I le Atua Samoa ua Tasi Party.

They are also expected to take issue with the announcement by Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi that he would not be appointing a

deputy prime minister, something that is seen as a Constitutional requirement.