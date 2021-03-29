First group of Samoan seasonal workers to head to Australia

The group, which includes some women, are scheduled to leave Samoa on 7 April and will undergo a 14-day quarantine period before they're released to start work.

Half of them will be working for three years in meat processing and at a chicken farm while the other half will be working as fruit pickers for seven to nine months.

There are six women who will be cabbage picking in Melbourne.

Meanwhile of the 150 seasonal workers will cast their votes in the pre-polling period for next month's election, which starts on Monday next week.

The rest of the group will be able to take part in the general election before leaving on 12 April.