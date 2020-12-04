First Samoan female to be gifted with an Au

Tyla Vaeau is the first to receive the Au and is one among a few tatau practitioners in an area that has traditionally been male dominated.

Vaeau says it's no surprise because two female twins, Tilafaiga and Taema, started tattooing in Samoa.

“To recap our oral history, the history of tatau comes from two female goddesses, Tilafaiga and Taema, who brought the art of tattooing to Samoa. We have those well known oral histories that come from women and yet we end up with this very male dominant practice.”

But time evolves and Vaeau believes it’s an exciting and timely opportunity for women to give back.

She says women are ready for tattooing and the changes have enabled women to be in a much more comfortable place to do tattoos.

“If you look at our wider Pacific region, there’s a very strong practice of women tattooing women especially in some of those intimate areas. In a wider context it makes a lot of sense for women to do tattoo work on women,” she says.

Vaeau is thankful men have maintained the practice, especially in Samoa, with an unbroken tradition of the customary tatau.

“Perhaps it’s one of the reasons why men dominated the art of tatau because it’s so physical,” she says.

“The Pe’a is the male tatau, which has a lot of work over an amount of time. The Malu tatau is for the women, which is more delicate and requires less hours but again it’s still physical. It’s not only yourself, the tufunga and also the aukoso, play an important role.”

Vaeau can no longer travel to Samoa to meet her tatau mentor because of the border closures related to Covid-19.

Instead, she has opened up a tattoo studio in Grey Lynn and dedicates her time to art.

“Being a woman in this space makes me feel more comfortable. It’s really heartwarming and a real honour to be able to offer my work and women are more open to wearing our ancestral marks.”

Her future plans include gathering a team of female ‘aukoso - a team of people who stretch and hold the skin while a tattoo process is in place.

She says: “It’s really important for me to learn as much as I can. It’s about having all the right things in place and having the right support.”