Flights between American Samoa and Samoa suspended

The positive case is a local resident who arrived back in American Samoa last week on a flight from Honolulu.

American Samoa's quarantine facility for incoming travellers from Samoa and Tonga has been closed so that the positive COVID-19 case can be isolated.

Lieutenant Governor, Talauega Eleasalo Ale said the flight suspension is temporary while the government works on a facility to quarantine travellers from Samoa and Tonga.

The suspension of inter-Samoa flights comes as StarKist Samoa cannery is bringing in workers from Samoa under the territory's Guest Worker Permit law.

Photo RNZ Pacific