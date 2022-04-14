Flights for seasonal workers from Samoa to Australia and NZ suspended

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour advised the public in a statement yesterday that there have been minor changes to both schemes which have caused the flights to be temporarily stopped.

The suspension affects seasonal workers who were booked to travel on approved flights in April and the Ministry's assistant CEO, Fepulea'i Roger Toleafoa has thanked affected workers for their patience and said there would be more information about the changes soon.

Problems between workers and employers in Australia led Samoa's Minister for Commerce, Industry and Labour, Faumuinā Wayne So'oialo, to recommend a halt to the scheme while they try and fix the problems.

The New Zealand flights for seasonal workers had been approved for this month, but they are now on hold.

Samoan RSE workers heading to Australia Photo: Supplied / Tipi Autagavaia