Flu cases on the rise in Samoa

In a statement, Acting Director of Health, Dr Atoa Glenn Fatupaito said since the month of June 2022, the Ministry of Health has seen a very large surge of cases presenting with the symptoms of the common ‘flu’ with a noticeable increase compared to the two previous years.

The senior health official is reminding the public that the ‘flu spreads very easily with rapid transmission in crowded places such as schools, workplaces and other public places such as supermarkets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Infectious droplets are dispersed into the air and ca infect persons in range who breathe these droplets in.”

The viruses are easily spread from one person to another with expected symptoms such as dry cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache, muscle and joint pain and a general feeling of un-wellness or fatigue.

The dry cough can be severe and last two or more weeks.

The public is urged to practice hygiene etiquette by covering your nose or mouth with a clean tissue when coughing or sneezing and throwing the tissue in a proper bin.

Other preventative measures include washing your hands with soap and clean water or use a hand sanitizer and avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth.

If you are feeling feverish or have symptoms of the flu, stay at home, stay hydrated with water or niu and eat well.

Social distancing and wearing of mask is also encouraged especially in public places.

