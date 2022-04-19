Focus on Covid-19 vaccination for children in Samoa

The vaccination rate for that age group is 31.5 per cent.

Fiame said 93.9 per cent in that age group have received their first dose.

In her special address to the nation today, she said 91.9 per cent of the population aged 18 and over have received their two doses.

Those aged 12 to 17 who have taken both their doses account for 84.2 per cent.

Fiame said 59,759 booster doses have been completed.

Those aged 18 years and above make up 49.8 per cent.

Cabinet has agreed for the whole of Samoa to continue at Alert Level 2 from midnight tonight to Tuesday, 3 May.

Photo Ministry of Health