Former Manu Samoa coach to stand for FAST in by-election

The Samoa Observer reports Faleomavaega will be standing for the governing Faatuatua I Le Atua Samoa ua Tasi party, in the November 26 by-election.

Faleomavaega's brother, Tafua Maluelue, held the seat before the April 9 General Elections this year but lost to another HRPP candidate Fiugalu Eteuati.

Tafua filed a petition against Fiugalu which led to the court upholding charges of treating and bribery and voiding the Fiugalu win.

Faleomavaega will be running against two other candidates in Faagasealii Sapoa Feagia'i, the female candidate for HRPP and Su'a Samuelu Su'a of Tautua Samoa party.

Aleipata-Itupa-i-Lalo is made up of the villages of Ti'avea, Samusu, Amaile, Utufalafala, Saleaumua, Mutiatele, Loto-i-pu'e, Malaela and Satitoa.

Photo file Caption: Former Manu Samoa coach Faleomavaega Titimaea Tafua