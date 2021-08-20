Former Samoa leader unhappy with NZ judge appointments

The NZ High Court judges are being brought in to hear contempt cases, at least one of which involves the former prime minister.

In a press release Tuilaepa said: "Why didn't they appoint them when we asked for palagi [non-Samoan] judges to handle the appeal case to replace Chief Justice Satiu."

In July, amid acrimonious legal challenges to the FAST party's election majority, Tuila'epa party (HRPP) accused the country's chief justice of being incompetent and not acting in accordance with the law.

He said last week's decision to bring in new judges had come too late and after the fact.

But Tuilaepa failed to acknowledge that for more than three months he had refused to concede the election and hand over power to FAST's Fiame Naomi Mata'afa.

Last electoral petition decision issued

The former Minister of Education, Sports and Culture Loau Keneti Sio has retained his Sagaga 1 electorate seat after a legal challenge to his result in the 9 April general election.

It was the last of the 28 petitions resulting from the election, with the HRPP having lost nearly a third of its seats through the process.

There are now to be a series of by-elections for which dates are yet to be set.

Loau's opponent, FAST candidate Papalii Tavita Moala, had filed a petition alleging treating and bribery by Loau during the campaign.

After two weeks deliberation the court decision was delivered on Tuesday and the petition dismissed, as the allegations had not been proved "beyond reasonable doubt".

A counter petition by Loau also failed to prove allegations of treating and bribery against Papalii.

The court dismissed the matter and declared Loau had retained his seat.

The former Manu Samoa rugby hardman is now in his third term as a parliamentarian for Sagaga 1.