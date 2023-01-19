Former Samoa PM assigned police security detail

The Commissioner confirmed this in an interview with Radio Polynesia today, citing section 5 bracket c of the Police service act 2009 which provides protection for members of the public.

“It has nothing to do with him being a leader of the opposition party, but the mere fact that Tuilaepa has been threatened.

Also considered was the incident that occurred last Friday, which led to the decision,” said Auapa’au.

He said under the law anyone that feels threatened should be given a protective detail while the police assess the threat level.

For Tuilaepa a Police Officer has been assigned to him for a period of three months with an assessment to follow whether it calls for an extension or not.

As reported earlier today, Police received a request from Tuilaepa asking for a Police Officer as his security detail.

As reported earlier, following the service of the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration last Friday, a woman in her 70s collared Tuilaepa and broke his ulafala as a result.

Tuilaepa however did not wish to file a criminal complaint against the woman.

Photo flle