Former Samoa PM could face more contempt proceedings

Tuila'epa Sailele Malielegaoi, the attorney general, the former speaker and the clerk of parliament are already to appear before the Supreme Court for their roles in preventing parliament from convening.

Now Samoa's new Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said her FAST party government may add to the existing petition or file an additional one against Tuila'epa.

She said his recent speeches and social media attacks on the judiciary were evidence of ongoing contempt.

"We really need to drive home that message to Samoans that when they undertake approaches that have no basis, that there is no evidence, that there is blatant disrespect of the institutions of the courts, then I think we have to take people to task for it."

Photo RNZ Pacific Caption: Former Samoa Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sailele Malielegaoi