Former Samoa Police Commissioner wins Champion of Change award

The award is a historic recognition of Fuiavaili’ili’s legacy of promoting women in Samoan policing.

A statement said it is the first time a police leader from any Pacific island has received the award, which has always been claimed by honourees from Australia and New Zealand.

The highly prestigious award recognises men who have played particularly significant roles in improving the culture of law enforcement for women officers in Australia, New Zealand and the broader Pacific.

The award acknowledges the unique individual contribution of men in positions of influence who have used their power to make law enforcement more inclusive for women.

The presentation was part of the 22nd annual Australasian Council of Women and Policing Awards.

Fuiavaili’ili's honour was presented by Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa last week.