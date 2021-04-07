Former Samoa police officer charged for harming poll candidate

A former deputy speaker of Parliament, who's contesting this week's general election, had filed the complaint with police.

The offender told EFKS TV in an interview that the former deputy speaker, who is also a former policeman, had allegedly raped a woman officer.

The complainant on social media has denied the allegation and questions the timing of it, just ahead of the election.

The accused is now in police custody awaiting appearance in court, but is understood to be seeking bail.

Meanwhile the former deputy speaker has indicated on social media that he plans to sue the television station.