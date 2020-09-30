 

Former tourism workers get relief in Samoa

BY: Loop Pacific
13:06, September 30, 2020
Former tourism workers in Samoa who lost their jobs due to the global impacts of Covid-19 are to receive payments out of a $US470,000 rescue package from the government.

 The government has put the number of people who have lost their jobs since borders were closed due to the pandemic, at 3000.

The Samoa Observer reported the package was outlined in a Cabinet Directive from last week that was endorsed by the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet Chief Executive Agafili Shem Leo.

It said staff made redundant would each receive around $US114; those placed on leave without pay would get $US76; and employees with reduced hours or working part-time would receive around $US38.

Assistance was promised to unemployed tourism sector workers in the form of a subsidy as part of a $US25 million stimulus package.

   

