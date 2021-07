Forum Secretary General Puna congratulates new Samoa Prime Minister, Fiame Mata’afa

Puna said as Samoa’s first woman prime minister, it is a historic moment for Samoa, and the Forum family.

“I urge all parties involved to continue to uphold the rule of law and carry out the necessary steps to ensure the peaceful transfer of power. I also commend the Samoan people for allowing the democratic, constitutional, and legal processes to take their proper course. As espoused under the Biketawa Declaration, it is important for Samoa and our region that all is done to uphold respect for the rule of law, democratic process, and the peaceful transfer of power,” Puna said.

He also acknowledged the distinguished tenure of Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Neioti Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi, and his able leadership of Samoa and in the region over the last 22 years.

Puna said Tuilaepa will remain a great leader and elder statesman of Samoa and indeed the Blue Pacific continent.”

He wished Prime Minister Mata’afa all the best as she takes on the role at a most unprecedented time in our global history.

The Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat has reaffirmed its commitment to Samoa, its people, and its leaders.

Photo supplied Caption New Samoa Prime Minister, Fiame Mata’afa