In a joint communique, the two countries say this first French embassy in Polynesia will, in particular, contribute to strengthening the ties between Samoa and the French territories of French Polynesia, New Caledonia, and Wallis and Futuna.

They said the embassy will also facilitate the engagement of France within the Pacific Regional Environment Programme based in Apia.

French president Emmanuel Macron was in the Pacific last week but did not visit Samoa.