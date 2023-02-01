Fuel prices drop in Samoa

In a statement Minister of Finance, Mulipola Anarosa Molio'o said petrol prices will drop by 31.2 sene litre from $3.35 to $3.03 per litre together with diesel and kerosene prices.

"Diesel will decrease by 44.3 sene per liter from $3.96 to $3.52 per litre and kerosene will decrease by 37.8 sene per litre from $3.49 to $3.11 per litre.”

Molio'o also said, "Whilst freight rates increase, the strengthening of the Samoan Tala versus the US$ had a favorable impact on landed costs.”

"Substantial local trading stock and exchange rate gains combined with lower landed costs has enabled local prices to decrease as recorded above.”

"The international fuel market will continue to impact by global forces both economic and political."