Petrol has increased by 22.2 sene per litre from $3.03 to $3.26 per litre.

The price of diesel has increased by 3.6 sene from $3.52 to $3.56 per litre.

There has been a 9.2 sene increase in the price of kerosene.

Consumers are now paying $3.20 per litre.

The new prices came into effect yesterday (Wednesday)

