Gambling Control Authority in Samoa fined

Acting Police Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo has told the Samoa Observer the authority sold tickets to its Sportslotto last week and ran a streamed draw on Saturday evening after they were warned not to.

He said police warned the Gambling Control Authority not to run the draw after police discovered tickets were being sold during the week.

The newspaper was also reporting there was now a police investigation underway into how two police officers were present to witness the draw.

The Gambling Control Authority has advised customers on their Facebook page that all services are on hold until Alert Level 2 is lifted, and apologised for a technical glitch that caused two separate draws to be broadcast on Saturday.

Photo file Caption: Police headquarters in Apia