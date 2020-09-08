Government of Japan hands over reconstructed building to Leauvaa Primary School

Eight news classrooms, a staff room and a library were built under the Japanese Government’s assistance for communities and the educational sector.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, Genichi Terasawa represented his government at the handover ceremony attended by Samoa’s Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and other guests last week.

Japan’s assistance was formalized in March last year, with a grant amount of USD$ 95,736 (approximately SAT$246,805.88) provided under its Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Japan’s development support has always prioritised education and many villages in Samoa have benefited over recent years.

Japan’s GGP was introduced in 1991 to respond directly to the basic human needs at the grass-roots level with 196 projects successfully completed at a total value approximately USD 16m (SAT 40m).