Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi said the government had approved five repatriation flights from Los Angeles starting later this month.

Samoans in the US and Europe will have to make their own way to Los Angeles or New Zealand to board repatriation flights to Apia, he said.

More than 1,300 people have already registered for five flights from New Zealand in coming weeks.

All who return will have to undergo health checks and quarantine.