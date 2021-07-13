Grieving mother pleas for information on the death of her son

In a video that went viral on social media, Rosie Faasavalu spoke about forgiving whoever was responsible however she said the feeling of curiosity remains.

“At the beginning of this tragedy, we told ourselves to forgive however, there’s a saying that goes ‘forgiven but not forgotten’,” she said while fighting back tears.

“When Tuuau was laid to rest, it felt like everything came back to ourselves, we began to question who did this to our poor son and we questioned why he didn’t stop to offer help when that person hit my son.

“My poor son I bet he was begging to save him but that driver decided to ditch him and not save my son. If you were so scared that people might hurt you at the hospital, why didn’t you report to the Ministry of Police? How could you be so unkind and cruel?”

Mrs. Faasavalu said their burdens would be eased if the driver reported the incident to the police.

18-year-old, Tuuau Faasavalu , a student of the National University of Samoa (NUS) who resided at Vaitele died after being hit by an unknown vehicle and driver.

Ituau, as he is known to his friends and family, was found lying on the side of the road at the Vaitele Maali Street in the early hours of Wednesday 21 April.

He was declared dead on arrival at the Tupua Tamasese National Hospital at Motootua.

On Monday the Ministry of Police, Prisons and Correction Services took to social media to request more information from the public as well as urge the driver of the vehicle alleged to be involved in the hit-and-run accident to step forward.

“The Samoa Police, Prisons & Correction Services requests for information from the general public in relation to a hit-and-run traffic accident in the early hours of Wednesday 21 April 2021 at Vaitele, Maali Street,” reads a post by the Police on the Ministry’s official Facebook page.

Photo supplied Caption: Mum Rosie Faasavalu grieves for her son Tuuau Faasavalu (inset)