Guilty pleas over seasonal worker scheme scam

Joseph Lafaele and Viliamu Leavasa Faaleleiga appeared before Justice Fepuleai Ameperosa Roma in the Supreme Court of Samoa jointly charged with 13 criminal counts of obtaining by deception.

The men claimed to be seasonal worker agents for the Samoa Government and asked for payments of 300 tala (NZ$162) from people wanting to take part.

Lafaele and Faaleleiga were arrested two weeks ago after people who signed up for their scheme turned up at Faleolo international airport to catch a non-existent flight.

Both men have long histories of false pretences, forgery, burglary and theft.

They will be sentenced at the end of the month.