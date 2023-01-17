Heavy rain warning remains in force for Samoa

The Samoa Meteorology Service said, “The convergence zone with associated rainfall remains within the vicinity of Samoa. This system is slowly weakening. The major convergence zone to the North is expected to drift Southward tonight or early tomorrow and will likely induce heavy showers into Thursday. These predicted conditions warrant the extension of the Heavy Rain Advisory for Samoa.”

The met service is advising the public to expect heavy downpours with poor visibility, foggy and slippery roads over mountain passes and ranges, pooling near roadsides and waterways.

“Expect gusty periods during rain.”