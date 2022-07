Samoan meteorological services expect swell heights to remain between 2.5m and 3m but are expecting conditions to ease over the weekend.

Leading forecaster Aloali'i Liu said the unusual phenomenon is linked to climate change.

"I believe there is an effect of climate change as of now. Although it is happening within the dry season which is something that is a very rare occasion however, there was an event that was like this recently in 2018."