Home biogas systems to benefit Falease'ela-Uta households

The home biogas systems are designed to convert organic waste into biogas, which can be used for cooking and heating.

The process of producing biogas also results in a nutrient-rich fertilizer that can be used to improve soil quality and increase crop yields.

"We are grateful for the support of the UNDP GEF-SGP and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in helping us bring this project to fruition," said Leausalilo Sanelivi I’a, President of the Falease’ela SMAT (Saili Manuia o Aiga mo Taeao) Co-Operative Society, which was in charge of the project.

Each home biogas system was customized to meet the needs of the individual households, and training was provided to ensure proper usage and maintenance.

"The UNDP GEF Small Grants Programme is committed to supporting innovative and sustainable solutions that address local environment and development challenges," said Lilomaiava Filifilia Iosefa, National Coordinator for SGP.

"The home biogas systems in Falease'ela-Uta are an excellent example of how communities can work together to create positive change and improve their livelihoods."

The successful implementation of the home biogas systems in Falease'ela-Uta is a testament to the power of collaboration between communities, governments, and international organizations.

The project was funded by the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF-SGP) and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Technical assistance was provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, as well as inputs by Pacific Grow Ltd, making the project a collaborative effort between the community, government, the private sector, and development partner.

Photo credit: Supplied Caption: Newly commissioned home biogas systems.