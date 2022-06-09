Homicide investigation launched after grandmother’s death in Auckland

Maria Brown was found dead at her home in Onehunga on Sunday morning after phone calls from a family member went unanswered.

There has been limited word from police on the circumstances of her death and no news of any arrests, but police say there is no threat to public safety.

"After the post-mortem examination, police can now confirm the death is being treated as a homicide investigation," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

"A police presence remains at the address however we would like to reassure the community this is believed to be an isolated incident and we are following good lines of inquiry."

Brown’s adopted granddaughter, Fetu Leiloanaisaua Leapai-Saili, spoke to the New Zealand Herald from her home in Apia, Samoa, to pay tribute to her.

Leapai-Saili said her nana, a widow who lived alone, left a twin sister, who lives in American Samoa.

Born and raised on Savai'i, Brown had emigrated to New Zealand with family many years ago.

Brown was known to help so many people and had funded the education of many children.

Photo file Maria Brown