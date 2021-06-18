HRPP loses seat via petition, by-election looms

It means the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) now has 24 seats with FAST on 26 and a by-election to come.

The court ruled the re-elected HRPP MP for Sagaga No.2 constituency, Seiuli Ueligitone Seiuli, guilty of 13 bribery and two charges of treating.

The court also found the petitioner and former HRPP MP who ran in the general election as an independent, Mauailaivao Patelesio Ah Him, guilty of 10 bribery and one treating charges.

There will now be a by-election in Sagaga No.2 and both the petitioner and respondent have been barred from running.

They had been accused of giving money to voters with the aim of winning support in the April 9 election.

Meanwhile, another election petition decision for the constituency of Faasaleleaga No.2 will be delivered on Friday.

This is the case filed by a former HRPP woman MP, Gatoloaifa'ana Amataga Gidlow against the FAST party winner, Magele Sekati Fiaui.

Both the petitioner and the respondent have accused each other of bribery and treating.

