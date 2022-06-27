HRPP members take legal action against Speaker

The Samoa Observer reports that Chief Justice Satiu Simativa Perese did not accept a request from the plaintiff's lawyer, Aumua Ming Leung Wai, for the issue to be settled as a matter of urgency.

The Speaker's lawyer, Taulapapa Brenda Heather Latu, questioned the jurisdiction of the court on a parliamentary matter and also said since the MPs had been suspended for contempt of Parliament to return to the assembly they should purge their contempt.

Taulapapa asked for time to prepare as her client is currently tied up with Parliamentary procedures.

Aumua did not agree, saying the matters are legal issues, and the lawyer for the respondent should be able to file her arguments, without having to wait until the current parliament session ends.

Chief Justice Satiu said the case is not as straightforward as it seems and has given the respondents until August 8 to prepare.