HRPP MPs in Samoa have been sworn-in

The speaker, Papali'i Lio Masipau, had banned elected members of the opposition HRPP from attending this week's parliament sessions and has refused to swear them in.

On Thursday, however, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the HRPP saying the speaker is obligated to swear in its elected members.

Papali'i has banned the opposition MPs for what he saw as their continued denial of the legitimacy of the FAST government.

But the court order, handed down by chief justice Satiu Simativa Perese, said the speaker has an obligation to administer the oath of allegations under standing order 14.

It ordered the speaker to carry out the obligation forthwith to fulfil the requirements of Article 61 of the Constitution.

Ahead of the swearing in ceremony

Former Prime Minister Tuilaepa Dr Sailele Malielegaoi shook hands with his successor Fiame Naomi Mataafa as her Cabinet Ministers and Members arrived for Friday's session of the House.

The Samoa Observer reports the Minister of Works Transport and Infrastructure, Olo Fiti Vaai was the first to greet the members of the rival party who were already seated on the right side of the House.

His gesture was received with a hug from Tuilaepa who stood up and crossed the floor to greet his successor Fiame.

It was a relief from those inside the House to see the leaders of the country finally meeting halfway, smiling and hugging.

RNZ Pacific said people in the gallery stood up and clapped upon this sight.

Photo supplied