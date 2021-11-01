HRPP in Samoa will go ahead with Vaiusu Bay, if returned to power

Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi told voters in the Falealupo constituency, ahead of next month's by-elections, that he had urged Chinese leaders not to stop the project.

The Faatuatua I le Atua Samoa ua Tasi FAST Party government stopped the port project when it took office.

Tuilaepa claims the cancellation was due to the ongoing feud between the west and China.

He reminded these countries what the late South African President, Nelson Mandela, had said "your enemies are not our enemies".

The former prime minister said the company which was to do the work on the proposed Vaiusu project is now doing repair and patch up work at the Apia wharf.

He said the same company had done a feasibility study of Asau harbour and had the technology to deepen the channel to improve shipping.

The former prime minister said this would create many job opportunities for the Asau and Falealupo districts.