Illegal firearms in Samoa still causing concern, despite amnesty

A 100 tala ($US38) food voucher was given out for each illegal gun handed in to police, with the amnesty costing $US6100.

Close to 200 illegal firearms were handed in, ranging from pistols to 'big bore' rifles, the Samoa Observer reported.

But the campaign hasn't stemmed the number of illegal firearms surfacing in the country. Recent drug raids seized illegal firearms and ammunition as well as drugs and cash.

New Minister of Police Faualo Harry Schuster said he could be compelled to introduce another amnesty, theObserver said.

Faualo said firearms are dangerous in the wrong hands and everything should be done to eliminate their presence in the country.

"If the Ministry thinks this warrants another amnesty then we should go for it. These are all efforts to keep Samoa safe."