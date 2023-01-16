ILO Pacific Office assists Samoa’s third Labour Force Survey 2022

The International Labour Organization (ILO) Office for Pacific Island Countries and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has been assisting with Samoa’s third Labour Force Survey (LFS) 2022.

The Samoa LFS is an important household survey conducted every five (5) years.

A statement said the survey provides statistics of work, employment, and labour under-utilization.

In addition, the survey also gathers labour market information such as working population numbers, employment and unemployment rates and other labour market details of the situation in the country.

Photo file