 

ILO Pacific Office assists Samoa’s third Labour Force Survey 2022

BY: Loop Pacific
09:29, January 16, 2023
A Labour Force Survey that amongst other issues looks into the impact of Covid-19 and child labour in Samoa is expected to be completed by April 2023.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) Office for Pacific Island Countries and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has been assisting with Samoa’s third Labour Force Survey (LFS) 2022.

The Samoa LFS is an important household survey conducted every five (5) years.

A statement said the survey provides statistics of work, employment, and labour under-utilization.

In addition, the survey also gathers labour market information such as working population numbers, employment and unemployment rates and other labour market details of the situation in the country.

     

Samoa
Labour Force Survey 2022
