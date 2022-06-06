Independent candidate wins by-election in Samoa

After the final and official counting of votes on Saturday, Foisala Lilo Tuu Ioane polled 441 ballots, and Human Rights Protection Party candidate So'oalo Fineaso Poka So'oalo polled 360 votes.

Foisala has indicated he intends to join the ruling FAST Party.

Two other candidates, independent candidate Falesaopule Vaialia Iosua polled 287 votes, and the FAST candidate, Lomia Tauloa Moafanua Sia'aga received 259 ballots.

The by-election was triggered by the death of FAST MP Va'ele Paia'aua Iona Sekuini, who died in March this year.