India hands over I.T centre to Samoa

The centre is an Indian Training College for local I.T students.

The Indian I.T. training institute has recorded a 100 per cent pass rate since it began operations in Samoa two years ago.

The institute aims to become Samoa’s premier centre of learning for information and communication technology.

Ultimately it seeks to create a pool of graduates with the skills necessary to enter the industry, through courses in subjects ranging from programming to cyber security.

The head of the Centre, Shilpa Taneja said 133 students have been through the programme.

Currently, there are 24 students enrolled in courses like Microsoft Office automation, business computing and advanced technology. Students also learn how to build websites.