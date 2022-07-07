Influenza spreading in Samoa

The Ministry said the flu viruses are contagious with symptoms including fever, runny nose, dry cough, sore throat, headache, muscle and joint pain, and a general feeling of unwellness and fatigue.

It said that in June there was a surge in cases of the common flu - noticeably up on the previous two years.

The Ministry said most people recover within a week but the flu can cause severe illness or death, particularly among young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with serious medical conditions.

People are encouraged to continue wearing masks and maintain social distancing, especially in public places.

Parents have also been urged to keep ill children at home until they have fully recovered.

Paracetamol is recommended for headaches, fever or joint pains and cough mixtures are advisable for persistent dry cough.